Video: Manchester United star Antony’s security clashes with supporters



Manchester United winger Antony was involved in a confrontation with supporters while he was out shopping with what appeared to be his loved ones.

In his shopping escapades, Antony and his people were accompanied by heavy security – rightly so after joining one of the biggest clubs in the world and achieving new-found status.

A video that has emerged shows a group of United fans approaching the Brazilian in Selfridges for a picture. Antony refused to grant their request.

The fans did not acknowledge that United’s new star turned them down and continued to film him.

The player’s security team took issue with this and confronted the small group, urging them to cease recording the 22-year-old.

One fan said to a member of the security team, “How’s he going to get famous if he doesn’t take any pictures?”

The unamused member of Antony’s security responded by saying, “He [Antony] said no. No is no. Go away. F— off.”

While all this was going on, the tricky winger is seen in the video just strolling casually in the store and browsing for what to purchase.

“How’s he going to get famous if he doesn’t take any pictures.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/8ZziNryMcu — ًE. (@UtdEIIis) October 24, 2022

This is something Antony will have to get used to quickly, as he will soon come to find out himself.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax in a mega-money deal late into the window, the player has taken to life in England like a duck to water.

He has quickly cemented his place in the team, becoming one of Erik ten Hag’s undroppable assets.

So far, Antony has scored three goals in the ten appearances he has had for the Red Devils in all competitions. Fans will be hoping that he will continue to improve and become an even more important player as time passes.







