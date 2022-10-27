Alejandro Garnacho posts breathtaking stats in win against Sheriff



Manchester United have set up a mouth-watering final group game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League campaign after beating Sheriff Tiraspol by three goals to nil.

United grabbed all three points courtesy of goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils had an enormous 75% possession compared to Sheriff’s paltry 25%.

United had 24 shots on goal with 10 being on target. In comparison, Sheriff did not have any shot on goal or any on target.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered 703 passes with a pass accuracy of 90% to Sheriff’s 241 passes with a success rate of 68%.

While the goalscorers will earn most of the plaudits, United’s most outstanding attacker in the win was Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine got the nod to start ahead of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the left flank, with the pair rested after the draw against Chelsea.

Garnacho had an incredible 91% pass accuracy in the 78 or so minutes he was on the pitch for United.

The 18-year-old had 65 touches of the ball in what was an incredible attacking display from him.

The youngster won an astonishing seven ground duels and made a key pass.

Garnacho, showing his ability and prowess on the ball, completed three dribbles.

Alejandro Garnacho’s game by numbers vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: 91% pass accuracy

65 touches

7 ground duels won

3 dribbles completed

1 key pass Looked dangerous tonight. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HVW8sClKS2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 27, 2022

The player could have had a goal just before he came off after he received a superb cutback on the edge of the box from Bruno Fernandes.

Garnacho struck the ball well but was unable to keep it from flying over the bar. Certainly, he grabbed his opportunity tonight. On the evidence of his exploits, hopefully, the manager can give him more minutes in the first team that will help him to flourish.

