Alejandro Garnacho starts and Cristiano Ronaldo recalled for Man United vs Sheriff Tiraspol



Erik ten Hag has recalled Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United starting line-up to face Sheriff Tiraspol tonight.

The manager has named three changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Sunday.

The defence remains the same other than Tyrell Malacia, who replaces Luke Shaw at left back.

David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez complete the back unit.

Casemiro and Cristian Eriksen also retain their places in midfield.

Ahead of them, Antony and Bruno Fernandes keep their places but Jadon Sancho loses out to the exciting young Argentinian.

Up front, Marcus Rashford makes way for Ronaldo, who missed the Chelsea game due to disciplinary measures.

Another proud night for our #MUAcademy ❤ ➡ @AGarnacho7 makes his first senior start in one of four United changes!#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2022

Ten Hag has once again named two keepers on the bench in Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton.

Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are back from injury and on the bench also.

They are joined by Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Zidane Iqbal, Fred, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Sancho.

The complete omission of Rashford could indicate illness or injury.

The crucial tie kicks off at Old Trafford at 8pm.







