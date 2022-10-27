Christian Eriksen was Man United’s unsung hero against Sheriff



Manchester United clinched all three points in a 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

United registered the victory with Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo all on the scoresheet.

The win means that United have a chance to top the group when they face Spanish opposition Real Sociedad – but must win by two clear goals to overcome a 3 goal deficit in goal difference.

There are many players who will be praised for the team’s superb performance including the goalscorers and Alejandro Garnacho, but United’s unsung hero in the win was Christian Eriksen.

The Dane had another impactful display in the middle of the park where he was able to pull strings and control proceedings.

Eriksen registered a huge 130 touches of the ball!

The midfielder completed an enormous 104 passes with a 91% success rate in what was a comprehensive act from the player who formed the pivot alongside Casemiro.

Eriksen made six key passes in the time he was on the pitch.

He completed five long balls and completed three crosses, including the all-important one in the first half for Dalot’s opener.

Eriksen also shone in his defensive responsibilities, winning 2/3 of his ground duels.

The player created one big chance and as indicated, capped off a fine night with a superb assist for Dalot.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: 130 touches

104 passes completed

91% pass accuracy

6 key passes

5 long balls completed

3 crosses completed

2/3 ground duels won

1 big chance created

1 assist Amazing tonight. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/KYddfdjAJ5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 27, 2022

Eriksen’s performance tonight only served to reinforce what many fans already knew – he is one of United’s most important players.

The control he brings to the side cannot be underestimated. Match by match, the 30-year-old is proving why he was a shrewd acquisition by United.

