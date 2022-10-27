Cristiano Ronaldo involved in Juventus’ financial controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has reportedly come up in a financial investigation regarding Juventus.

On Wednesday, Gazzetta dello Sport mentioned the Turin club’s dubious financial dealings.

The report (via Sport Witness) went on to state how Juventus have been accused of tampering with documents to falsify them.

“According to the pool of magistrates of Turin, Juventus would have rigged 2018, 2019 and 2020 financial statements with €115m of artificial capital gains in order to hide the erosion of the share capital and continue unduly trading of the stock on the stock exchange.”

Juventus have been further accused of signing a secret document with Ronaldo “that should not have theoretically existed”.

The agreement was to pay the Portuguese £17 million even if he left the club.

Ronaldo ended up joining Man United in the summer of 2021 in a last-minute chaotic transfer.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, he was adamant about a summer move away from Old Trafford.

However, he ended up staying due to a lack of genuine interest.

The Five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not had the best seasons at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has netted only twice in 12 games, highlighting his poor form.

Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench him in most games has frustrated him.

It will be up to the manager to decide whether to allow him to leave in January or wait until the summer.



