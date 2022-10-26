Cristiano Ronaldo not on Napoli January wish list says director of club



Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the radar of Italian club Napoli in January as had been previously claimed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The maestro of football transfer news has tweeted this evening that the club are not looking to bring in Ronaldo during the next transfer window.

Napoli director Giuntoli on Cristiano Ronaldo links: “Ronaldo in January? We won’t sign any player in January. We don’t need to change anything in this team”, tells Dazn. 🚨🔵 #MUFC “We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today”. pic.twitter.com/HR2ueoQtsU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2022

Footballing director of the Italians, Cristiano Giuntoli, has today dismissed claims that the Naples side are looking to bring the Manchester United player to Italy.

He also stated that they won’t sign any player, insisting rather that the side currently top of Serie A “don’t need to change anything in this team”.

Despite strong rumours circling since the summer around interest to bring Ronaldo back to Italy, the club have distanced themselves from the Old Trafford star.

Napoli could indeed offer the Portugal skipper the chance to play in the Champions League once more.

And with United’s failure to qualify for this season’s campaign, it has been widely reported as one of Ronaldo’s highest priorities.

But the United number seven remained at Old Trafford, although his problems have been highlighted ever since.

With Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag having to handle his star player carefully, Ronaldo hasn’t featured for the Red Devils anywhere near as much as had been expected.

A mid-season move may placate the Portuguese with regards his ambition to continue playing at the most elite level, but it seems Napoli won’t be the destination for the five times Ballon d’Or winner, as Giuntoli went on to back up his reasoning.

“We’re doing great and we’re not planning any signing, as of today” he went on to explain.

And with his side sitting pretty at the top of the table, and recording another impressive Champions League victory tonight, distancing themselves from Cristiano Ronaldo could well be justified.







