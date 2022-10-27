Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on the end of boos in win against Sheriff – report



Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League, in what in the end turned out to be a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag and his players.

United grabbed all three points courtesy of goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was restored to the team and played all 90 minutes after his banishment from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

He capped off his performance with a goal in the second half to ensure there was no doubting United’s victory on the night.

However, one thing that stuck out of the game with regard to Ronaldo was that he was on the end of boos in some instances when he was on the ball.

Whenever the 37-year-old touched the ball, there were a few audible boos that could be heard from the crowd.

It is important to note that while there were a few boos that could be heard, most supporters were showing their support for the striker, by mimicking his iconic siuuuu celebration.

This is something that took place at the beginning of the game when Ronaldo’s name was read out as reported by MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst.

Big cheer for Ronaldo when his name was announced, likely accompanied by a 'Siiiiu' rather than a 'boo' #mufc pic.twitter.com/MSvU1tV3lj — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 27, 2022

Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was at times booed especially in the second half whenever he registered a touch on the ball.

Harry Maguire received some of the same treatment, but as in Ronaldo’s case, the defender was largely applauded and cheered in what was a fine showing for the skipper on his return to the first team after a lengthy injury.

Ten Hag would have certainly been impressed with Maguire’s defending, as he slotted next to Victor Lindelof with whom he formed the centre-back partnership in the second half after Lisandro Martinez was substituted.

The Dutch boss will also be relieved that Ronaldo finally got on the scoresheet after a string of missed chances.

