Endrick Felipe: Manchester United target has a release clause of €60 million

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Brazilian sensation Endrick Felipe.

The brilliant teenager is the youngest player in history to score a senior goal for Palmeiras.

Endrick is one of the most exciting young talents in the world.

Fans in South America consider him to be the next superstar, comparing him to Neymar and Vinicus Jr.

His raw talent is attracting interest from some of the top European clubs.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Endrick has a €60 million release clause in his current contract.

16 years, 3 months, 4 days. Endrick becomes the youngest player in the history of Palmeiras to score a goal with the first team ⭐️🇧🇷 #Endrick Top European clubs are fighting to sign him. €60m release clause into his conteact. Born in July 2006 (!). Endrick, remember the name. pic.twitter.com/zX8qGge1lb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2022

Endrick has represented Brazil at the under-17 level and is expected to get a senior team call-up if he continues to perform well.

He possesses all the attributes to excel in the big leagues.

Blessed with technique and pace, Endrick uses his elite dribbling to challenge opposition defenders constantly.

The 16 year old is versatile and can operate as a striker or winger.

Endrick often presses high up the pitch, so he would be ideal for United’s high-intensity style.

Erik ten Hag is known for his ability to mould young players, and just like Antony, Endrick could be another attacker he develops.

Real Madrid are also said to be keen on signing the player, so a deal could prove to be tricky.



