Erik ten Hag praises Alejandro Garnacho after amazing performance v Sheriff Tiraspol

Erik ten Hag was happy with his side’s display against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Manchester United were comfortable 3-0 winners with goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The hosts dominated the game from the beginning, keeping plenty of the ball.

United fans were excited to see Alejandro Garnacho on the team sheet.

The Argentine had a good game and looked composed throughout.

In his post-match interview Ten Hag praised Garnacho for his performance:

"It was more or less planned" Erik ten Hag rubbishes claims that Antony's substitution at half-time was due to his showboating move…

‘I was not happy with him [in early weeks of the season], the last weeks I was happy with him, a better attitude, more resilience.”

“Garnacho played well; he was good in his action, so that was good to see.”

“Yes [happy with the game], but we always want more. We scored three, but we should’ve won at least 5-0.”

Ten Hag was asked about substituting Antony in the second half, to which he replied:

“No. It was more or less planned.”

“I wanted to see Cristiano and Marcus Rashford closer together, and I thought Garnacho was playing quite well.”

“Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great.”

“He created the team created for him, and we know he has the capability to finish. He needed a goal, and now I’m confident there will be more goals.”