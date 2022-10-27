Gabriel Heinze becomes new manager of former club Newell’s Old Boys



Former Manchester United player Gabriel Heinze has been appointed as the new manager of his former club, Newell’s Old Boys.

The former Reds left-back started his career in 1996 with the Argentinian side, before leaving to spend 7 seasons playing in Spain and France.

And after spells in Portugal and Italy too, the 72-time capped Argentina player retired at Newell’s in 2014, but is now back as their new boss, as reported by The BBC.

Heinze joined United as a 25-year-old from Paris St Germain, and under Sir Alex Ferguson he made 83 appearances over 3 seasons at Old Trafford.

An attacking full-back, he scored on his debut against Bolton and recorded 2 goals in one match, in a 3-0 away win at Debreceni in the Champions League.

A regular in the side, Heinze suffered an injury that would keep him out for much of the 2005/06 season, prompting Ferguson to buy a replacement, bringing in Patrice Evra.

And after struggling to push the Frenchman out of the side, Heinze would later fall out with the United manager and demand a transfer to Liverpool.

With the outcome of that inevitable, the Argentinian was ultimately sold to Real Madrid, later enjoying spells at Marseille and Roma before returning to his home country for the final 2 seasons of his career.

After retiring at Newell’s, Heinze went on to manage three different Primera division sides, and most recently was boss at MLS side Atlanta United.

The Old Boys had enjoyed a good start to the season under Javier Sanguinetti, sitting top of the league for a while before the experienced coach resigned.

But with the side currently languishing in a familiar mid-table position, interim boss Adrian Coria, who is widely regarded as Lionel Messi’s first ever coach, has been replaced by Heinze.

The former United man will have high hopes of restoring some glory to this famous old team of Argentina, with no trophies or success in almost three decades, his experience in football may prove invaluable.



