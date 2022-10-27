Luke Shaw shows he can adapt to Erik ten Hag’s Plan A and Plan B

On a night when Manchester United needed goals to keep alive their chances of qualifying on top of their Europa League group, Manchester United comfortably got past Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0.

The Red Devils huffed and puffed in the first-half before going ahead through Diogo Dalot‘s fine header just on the stroke of half-time.

The second-half was much better especially following the introduction of substitutes Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. Both combined for United’s second of the night with Shaw’s cut-back guided home by Rashford.

United run rampant in second-half

The match was wrapped up by Cristiano Ronaldo who scored his third of the season. It was an important goal considering his recent misdemeanor and subsequent exile.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his side’s second-half showing especially considering goal difference will likely be the key to see who goes through directly into the Round of 16.

Real Sociedad won by two goals and thus the Reds need a three-goal win on the last matchday.

The Dutch boss has been showing what a stickler for discipline he is and Antony was the latest to feel his wrath after his showboating in the first-half led to his half-time substitution.

One player who seems to be integral to United’s late goals is Shaw. It was his cross that was guided home by Casemiro for the equaliser against Chelsea last week.

On Thursday, his introduction injected much needed pace to the left flank and his crossing was exemplary as usual.

Shaw’s introduction the game-changer

He could have got a few more assists if not for fine saves by Sheriff goalkeeper Maksym Koval who saved point-blank efforts from Ronaldo and Scott McTominay.

His understanding with Rashford was crucial to United ultimately overwhelming a stubborn Sheriff defence on the night.

It was good to see Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek make their first-team returns while Alejandro Garnacho also impressed with his direct style of play.



