Manchester United could raid FC Barcelona stars after Champions League exit



Manchester United could take advantage of FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League exit.

The Catalan club were knocked out of the competition after Inter beat Victoria Plzen last night.

Finishing third in the group, Barca have now dropped into the Europa League.

According to The Daily Express, this would be a massive blow to their finances, and Barca could plan on offloading players in January.

Frenkie de Jong is the first name that is mentioned

United’s number one transfer target last summer decided to stay at Barcelona after a chaotic situation regarding his deferred wages.

Erik ten Hag could be tempted to enter the race to sign De Jong this January, with Chelsea and Liverpool also said to be interested.

Ousmane Dembele is another player that could be of interest to United.

The Frenchman has finally shown his true talent under Xavi and has established himself as a vital member of the team.

United will need to pay over the odds to sign the stylish winger, who recently signed a new deal at Camp Nou.

Another player that United could consider is Memphis Depay.

Ten Hag’s side is struggling for goals and desperately needs to strengthen the strike force.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave and Anthony Martial‘s poor injury record could compel United to enter the market for a striker.

Depay would be a fascinating option. His playing style fits in well with Ten Hag’s tactics, and the United boss could mould him into a deadly centre forward.



