Match report: Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United have beaten Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 at home in the Europa League.

The first attack came from 18 year old Garnacho. Put in the side for his energy and passion and to run at the Sheriff defence, he did just that from the off, but was bullied off the ball before he could break into the box.

Casemiro spotted the keeper off his line and tried to score from deep within his own half but his attempt was well wide.

It was Antony’s turn next, again Garnacho was heavily involved in the build up, he played it in to Ronaldo who was fouled but managed to pass to Antony. Advantage was played and from the edge of the box he struck the ball but it was comfortably saved by the keeper.

Garnacho was all over this game in the opening fifteen minutes and as he danced through their defence to the byline, Ronaldo was waiting on the six yard line but his pass was intercepted.

Out it went for a corner and Ronaldo’s header was just off target, he couldn’t believe it.

The best chance of the half came for Bruno Fernandes though, from outside of the box he tried to curl one round the defender and into the bottom corner but it wasn’t quite curling enough.

Moments later and Fernandez had a chance to head one home but instead headed it across the face of goal to Ronaldo. The Portuguese tried to follow up and tap it in but he didn’t get a clean connection and it was saved by the keeper.

Eriksen saw a 25 yard shot well saved and Fernandes couldn’t find Ronaldo with the rebound.

Antony was having fun and much to the dismay of the commentators tried a twirling party trick before passing the ball just a little too far ahead from his teammate who had made a good run.

Out of nowhere Sheriff had a chance but after a wonderful ball in, Rasheed couldn’t get his head to it.

Two minutes before half time and United made the breakthrough. Eriksen with a powerful delivery from a corner found the head of Dalot and he managed to guide it in for his second club goal.

The second half began and the first chance came for Eriksen who, after being fouled, took a central free kick from 25 yards out but he couldn’t keep it from rising.

Garnacho was continuing with the spark and desire that he’d shown in the first half, confident in one on one situations, he was exciting to watch.

Ronaldo had a good chance as he cut inside, onto his right foot and got his shot off but it was just wide of the top corner.

Ronaldo thought he’d doubled the Reds’ lead. Garnacho controlled it well with a skilled back heel, played it to Casemiro who laid it off to Rashford to cross into the box, but Ronaldo’s tap in was ruled offside.

Moments later and it was substitute Luke Shaw, minutes after coming on, assisting half time sub Rashford in doubling the lead. Shaw put a lovely cross in and Rashford rose, guiding in a powerful header.

United were dominating possession in this second half just as they had in the first and they almost made it three when Rashford’s strike was saved by the keeper.

A well worked training ground corner almost led to a goal for Garnacho which would have been the icing on the cake for the youngster who had excelled all match but it was just over the bar.

Finally Ronaldo got his goal he’d been hungry for all match! A great delivery and a good header for the Portuguese which was initially saved by the keeper but the GOAT was alert and reacted quickly to blast in the rebound.

United had played well as a collective tonight and a dominant and assured performance secured at least a play off in the Europa League, but set up a mouthwatering final day tie with Real Sociedad next week to try to claim top spot.

Team: de Gea, Dalot (Shaw 63), Malacia, Martinez (Maguire 45), Lindelof, Fernandes, Antony (Rashford 45), Eriksen, Casemiro (McTominay 63), Garnacho (Van de Beek 79), Ronaldo