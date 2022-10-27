Player ratings: Man United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol



Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 this evening at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Didn’t have much to do. In fact, did he even make a save?

Diogo Dalot 8 – Another excellent performance from Dalot capped with a great headed goal. A deserved 30 minute rest.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Doing well alongside Lisandro.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – He finally gets a deserved rest too. Played well.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – Played well, lots of positive forward runs.

Casemiro 7.5 – Quieter game from Casemiro, but still efficient. Johnny on the spot.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Good performance.

Antony 7 – Think he was subbed to be rested, not because of the showboating … or was he?

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Played well, some delightful passing including the assist for Ronaldo’s goal.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Great debut, showed confidence and was hard to handle. Unlucky not to score just before going off.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Off the pace for the most part but kept going and scored the goal. Unbelievable that fans would boo a United goal.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Did his job well.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Full of energy and took his goal well.

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Did ok. Unlucky with the header.

Luke Shaw 7 – Nice assist on the Rashford goal.

Donny van de Beek 6.5 – Looked confident. lovely backheel.