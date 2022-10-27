Tyler Adams: Manchester United interested in signing Leeds United midfielder

Manchester United are said to be monitoring Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have Adams on their shortlist of midfield targets.

United have been keen admirers of the player since his RB Leipzig days.

The American has hit the ground running for Leeds this season and has become of their most important players.

Adams comes from the Leipzig school of football – which adopts pressing as its main ideology.

He is an aggressive box-to-box midfielder who boasts immense levels of stamina and work rate.

Adams is extremely tenacious and agile, making him a perfect fit for a high-pressing team.

Although not the most physically robust, Adams can be a nuisance for the opposition in midfield.

The 23 year old is determined to impress at the upcoming FIFA World Cup and in an earlier interview he stated:

“Not qualifying for the [2018] World Cup is a bummer, but that’s in the past now, and we can only go towards the future.”

“I have my eyes set on 2022, and I’m looking to play a pivotal role in going to that World Cup and making a difference.”

“I think it’s important that we have a bright, young core of players that are looking to make a difference.”



