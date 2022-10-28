Academy Match report: Manchester United u21s 0-0 Sparta Prague u21s



Manchester United’s u21s kicked off the Premier League International Cup with an opening fixture hosting Sparta Prague this week.

The cup is a competition which sees 12 English sides taking on 12 of the of the top development squads from Europe.

Noam Emeran made his first start of the season upon his return from injury and he made an instant impact, winning a penalty in the 10th minute after being pulled down.

Charlie McNeill stepped up to take it, having dispatched three penalties already this season, but this time the striker was denied by Filip Nalezinek.

Dan Gore and Isak Hansen-Aaroen were playing with freedom in the midfield as the experienced Tom Huddlestone anchored behind them.

Omari Forson and Emeran caused a lot of trouble with their movement on the wings and Emeran almost had a huge chance near the end of the half but couldn’t reach Sam Murray’s delightful cross.

The closest chance of the half though would come just before the whistle, with Huddlestone looking to turn back time with a hammer of a long range effort that sailed just wide.

After the break, Sparta came out strong with two big chances but they couldn’t beat United’s Ondrej Mastny.

With United pushing for the win, they thought they had found it with the in-form Shola Shoretire finding space from close range but the sprawling keeper would deny him his sixth goal of the month.

Substitute Kobbie Mainoo created a chance for himself before firing his shot just over the bar.

Ultimately United couldn’t break down the physical Sparta side and the match ended 0-0 with Darren Fletcher and Andy O’Boyle in attendance.

United: Mastny, Murray, Fredricson, Mengi (Jurado 46), Hardley, Gore, Huddlestone (Savage 81), Forson, Hanson-Aaroen, Emeran (Shoretire 46), McNeill (Mainoo 65)

Unused subs: Wooster, Bennett, Norkett

