Alejandro Garnacho on cloud nine after playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol



Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho couldn’t help but gush after starring alongside his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, against Sheriff Tiraspol, on Thursday night.

United put in a dominating performance brushing aside the Moldovan outfit 3-0 in the Europa League.

It wasn’t the eighteen-year-old’s first appearance for the Red Devils, and it certainly won’t be his last.

However, it was the teenage star’s first opportunity to start in the Theatre of Dreams. It was a chance he didn’t let go begging.

A start to remember

Reminiscent of Ronaldo’s debut many moons ago, Garnacho looked anything but overwhelmed by the occasion.

From passing with surgical accuracy to terrorising the Sheriff defence, Garnacho delivered a breathtaking performance. His impressive display warranted the ovation he received as Donny van de Beek raced onto the pitch to take his place with 11 minutes still on the clock.

A photograph captured the highlight of the night for young Garnacho. In the heartwarming picture, Ronaldo walks on the pitch with his arm around Garnacho.

I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming pic.twitter.com/3GR80nObqU — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) October 27, 2022

The starlet shared the picture on Twitter, captioning it with a confession:

‘I don’t know if it’s real or if I’m dreaming,’ Garnacho wrote alongside the picture.

Ronaldo’s future beyond January is still uncertain, but it’s safe to say that Alejandro Garnacho will be hoping he stays.

Erik ten Hag’s men will clash with Real Sociedad on the final matchday of the group stage to decide who wins Group E. United will hope to usurp the Spanish team to take their place amongst the eight group winners.

Winners of each group reach the last 16 of the Europa League automatically. Runners-up still have a gauntlet to run. They must participate in a two-legged play-off against one of the third-placed Champions League teams.







