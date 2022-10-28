Barcelona will find it “practically impossible” to buy Diogo Dalot in January

Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday to secure their qualification for the next round.

However, with Real Sociedad also claiming an 2-0 win over Omonia Nicosia, it will boil down to the winners of the last group game between Sociedad and United to see who ends up topping the group.

The winners will directly go through to the Round of 16 while the second-placed team will have to play a two-legged knockout tie against the dropouts from the Champions League.

Barca join United in Europa

This season, quite a few big names are set to come down from the Champions League including Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The Catalan giants had a quite the summer transfer window, buying as many as eight players with long-term United target Frenkie de Jong refusing to play in the Europa League which had an effect in scuppering his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Xavi could not navigate through the group stages for the second successive season and now the Catalan giants have decided to strengthen the squad heavily in January.

SPORT have revealed that among their targets is a right-back and they are looking for a full-back “who physically helps the team from behind, but who is also capable of reaching the baseline and contributing offensively.”

So far, Xavi has used make-shift players like Sergi Roberto or central defenders like Ronald Araujo and Jules Koundé to cover that gap. But their dream target is United right-back Diogo Dalot.

The young Portuguese’s deal with the 20-time English champions is set to run out next season though United still hold the option of increasing by another year.

Dalot to remain at United?

The Red Devils want to offer him fresh terms and as per previous reports, Dalot is likely to accept but he wants to wait till the end of the World Cup to take a final call in a bid to get the best possible deal.

Barcelona are not the only major European club after the 23-year-old with rivals Real Madrid, AC Milan and Roma also interested in his services.

But as per the SPORT report, the Catalan giants have been made aware of the fact that “it will be practically impossible to get him out” in January.

United fans will be hoping the club can agree a new deal with the former Porto full-back as soon as possible and can also get a back-up option in place with Ten Hag having to start Dalot in all games this season.

