Cody Gakpo being monitored by European heavyweights, Manchester United remain frontrunners



During the summer transfer window, there was an expectation that Manchester United would spend big under new manager Erik ten Hag in a bid to return to the Champions League as soon as possible.

The Red Devils were linked with so many players during the summer that at one point it became difficult to keep count of the names. Some were realistic targets while others were just plain wishful thinking.

Among the players were close to realising their dream of playing at Old Trafford was Cody Gakpo. The forward was linked with a £38million deal for the Dutch international.

Gakpo’s exploits so far

Because United ended up paying over the odds for Antony’s move from Ajax, Gakpo’s deal failed to materialise. However, the 23-year-old has not let that deter him from making an even bigger impact this season.

Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn’t go through… and it was a shame", tells The Times. 🚨🔴 #MUFC @TomAllnutt_ "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". pic.twitter.com/M81STcAdb6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

Last term, the PSV winger had registered 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games across all competitions last season.

In just 20 games so far this season, the 23-year-old already has 13 goals to his name along with a further 13 assists in all competitions. Numbers even Erling Haaland would be proud of.

His clinical nature in front of goal is exactly what United are crying out for at the moment. Marcus Rashford remains plagued with inconsistency while Anthony Martial‘s injury woes just do not seem to be dissipating.

Add to this Jadon Sancho‘s poor form and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s desire to leave in January, and a move for the Netherlands star makes even more sense.

Gakpo’s exploits this season have attracted interest from European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Arsenal. Earlier, there were talks between the player’s entourage and Leeds United and Southampton.

Can United get Gakpo deal over the line?

But as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano pointed out, Gakpo is set for a much bigger move. Speaking on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, he said, “Now what’s the situation? That Leeds are still hoping for Cody Gakpo.

“Southampton have been there for a long time. But from what I’m told now, the status of Cody Gakpo has completely, completely changed.

“So I think it’s going to be really difficult for Leeds and Southampton to go for Cody Gakpo and now there are top clubs following him not just in Premier League.”

Arsenal were also monitoring Gakpo’s situation but as per GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils are “more likely” to land the PSV forward with Gakpo certain to push for an exit next year following his incredible start to the season.



