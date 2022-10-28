Manchester United face stiff competition from Chelsea for Jeremie Frimpong



Manchester United face stiff competition for Jeremie Frimpong as Chelsea have ignited interest in the full-back.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Dutch Under-21 international has been linked to an Old Trafford switch.

The full-back, who joined Bayer Leverkusen in January of last year, has been capturing the attention of some of the biggest European clubs.

According to FootballTransfers, Man United are keen on Frimpong and could make a move in the January transfer window to ward off the interest from Stamford Bridge.

“Though the suggestion is that the Glazers are unwilling to spend this January window, it’s believed the prospect of the club missing out on their top targets and not appeasing their manager would lead to catastrophe,” the outlet says.

“Chelsea’s interest in Frimpong, then, could lead to Man Utd pushing for an early move.”

The outlet adds that Erik ten Hag sees the defender as a perfect right-back option.

Diogo Dalot has been rather impressive in that role after scoring his first European goal for United in the 3-0 win vs Sheriff.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was displaced as the starting right-back last season has failed to get going this season.

With reports in the summer claiming that his former club, Crystal Palace are interested in him, it looks like Ten Hag is getting ready to find a replacement.

Frimpong will no doubt be working hard trying to get into the Dutch international squad for the World Cup.

The outlet mentions that his camp are aware of interest in him, hinting that a move in January could be possible.

Bayer had a successful summer in terms of keeping star players at the club following interest from Premier League clubs.

Whether that remains the same in January is yet to be seen but with Ten Hag keen on finding a suitable Dalot backup, a move could happen.

