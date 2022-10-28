Manchester United join the race for Ajax general Edson Alvarez



Manchester United early season blip is behind them now and the players are finally starting to show that they have adapted to Erik ten Hag’s methods.

The Red Devils currently sit only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur while having a game in hand. They have also managed to secure qualification to the next round in the Europa League.

United are unbeaten in their last seven games and Ten Hag’s summer recruits have played a pivotal role in steadying the ship.

Midfield recruits shining

The midfield was a major concern ahead of the season with many pundits questioning whether the pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay could cut it under the Dutchman.

The former Ajax boss brought in Christian Eriksen on a free while splashing the cash for Real Madrid star Casemiro and they have certainly galvanised the entire team.

United’s midfield now has guile and precision in the form of Eriksen’s ethereal passing while the Brazilian adds much needed bite to the centre of the park.

The only drawback is the fact that both players are 30 currently and Ten Hag is on the look out for a younger player to command the midfield area for many years to come.

Young stars like Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham have continuously been linked with a move next summer and another name has now joined the list.

United join Alvarez hunt

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 20-time English champions have joined an extensive list of elite clubs vying for the signature of Ajax’s Mexican midfield general Edson Alvarez.

Ten Hag knows him well, having brought him to Ajax from Mexico in 2019. He is a solid defensive midfielder who can also play in the centre of defence if needed.

Chelsea were close to securing the Mexico international’s signature in the summer after lodging a €50 million bid in the last week of the transfer window.

Ajax refused to sell despite the player going on strike to force through a move. The Blues need a defensively solid star with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho’s contracts ending next summer.

From United’s perspective, having another solid midfield general is not too bad an idea but ideally a player more creative-minded would make sense, hence the pursuits of De Jong and Bellingham.



