Manchester United remain interested in move for star striker Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have recovered from their early season blip and as of now are showing signs of fulfilling their pre-season ambitions.

It was imperative that the Red Devils finished in the top four so as to play in the Champions League next season. United are currently sixth but only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

In the Europa League, Erik ten Hag’s side are through to the next round but will be eyeing top spot ahead of the last match of the group against current leaders Real Sociedad.

United’s forwards struggling

The players finally seem to be adapting to the Dutchman’s style of play and ever since the Manchester derby mauling, the Reds have pretty much dominated in all games.

They have taken the most shots while hogging the majority of the possession in all games but the only sore point is the lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

In the last five games, the 20-time English champions have had a total of 113 shots but only managed seven goals. United’s forwards have failed to shine as expected so far this season.

Marcus Rashford remains the team’s top scorer this season with six goals but sometimes he is prone to lacking guile when clean through, opting to use power instead of precision.

Anthony Martial has done well when played but remains perennially injured. Jadon Sancho started the season in fine form but is once again struggling to find any sort of consistency.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s powers seem to be on the wane and off-field incidents are certainly not helping him nor the club. And with rumours linking the Portuguese with a move away in January, the Reds certainly need a replacement soon.

In the summer, United were linked with a host of forward players including teenage sensation Benjamin Sesko. In the end however, the Slovenian ended up reaching a pre-agreement with German side RB Leipzig to join them next summer.

Sesko the answer?

Journalist Phil Brown has added that due to the interest being shown in the 19-year-old by multiple European heavyweights, he might be on the move before even kicking a ball for his new club.

“Manchester United are still very interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško. A January move is unlikely, but not impossible – the summer is much more likely. Šeško might not kick a ball for RB Leipzig due to the amount of interest in him.”

Recently, Sesko’s agent was spotted with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reigniting talks of a Chelsea move. It remains to be seen where the current RB Salzburg star ends up going.

For United’s sake, they will be hoping to be there when the player does decide where to move and for that Ten hag needs to ensure Champions League qualification at the least.







