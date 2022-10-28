Manchester United to reward Alejandro Garnacho with huge deal to pledge future to the club



Manchester United are set to reward teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho with a bumper new contract.

After the Argentinian dazzled at Old Trafford last night, it appears the club are already planning to tie Garnacho to a long term deal.

And as revealed today by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, The Reds have been preparing a contract extension for the 18 year old for some time.

Work in progress to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract, negotiations have been ongoing for month. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC Manchester United have their new long-term deal proposal ready since June. ⤵️ https://t.co/FyQUVR5LSU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2022

United boss Erik ten Hag finally gave the young attacker his first start last night, as the Reds faced Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Despite being called up to the Argentina national team already, Garnacho had been limited to just 5 substitute appearances so far for United.

But the Dutchman decided to give him a real baptism of fire in yesterday’s Group E match in front of a packed Old Trafford.

And the exciting South American certainly didn’t disappoint his manager or the fans, with a sensational full debut which saw him put in a man of the match performance.

Garnacho played alongside his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, and with his direct play, coupled with skill and sizzling pace, the former Atletico Madrid youth didn’t look at all fazed by the occasion.

So it comes as little surprise that the club are reportedly ready to offer the youngster a huge new five-year deal to ensure that their bright talent isn’t lured away.

According to Romano, the club have been working on an agreement, with talks ongoing for a month.

And the lightning fast wide man has long been building up to this moment too, earning plaudits and attention since arriving at the club 2 years ago.

Fans have witnessed some sensational displays for United’s youth team, culminating in a wonderful performance in last season’s FA Youth Cup final, scoring twice as he helped his side to success.

The club see Garnacho, as well as some of his fellow youth players, as a huge part of the club’s future, and Ten Hag will surely have no choice but to give the emerging Argentine more chances to prove himself on the biggest stage.







