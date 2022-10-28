Marcus Rashford can surpass Wayne Rooney to become Manchester United’s top goalscorer



Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has backed Marcus Rashford to score 250 goals for his boyhood club by the time he retires.

Hargreaves remarked that Rashford has the potential to achieve this feat if he continues to develop and improve his game under Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old endured a nightmare campaign last season but now seems back to his best under the watchful stewardship of Ten Hag who has managed to restore the player’s confidence.

Already this campaign, Rashford has netted six goals in all competitions, with his latest contribution coming in the 3-0 thrashing of Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Waxing lyrically about the player, Hargreaves said on BT Sport via Express, “His overall play and link-up play has improved over the years. Goals will come, 99 at 24 is amazing.”

“By the time he finishes he could have 250 goals for Manchester United.

“He is a quality player and has so much attacking ability to be the perfect attacker. His confidence has been hit with the addition of all these different players and he has not played all the time.”

“He just needs to be a bit more consistent in front of goal and I think they will fly in the more he plays under Ten Hag.”

Paul Scholes, also on punditry duty, was in agreement with Hargreaves on Rashford and what he can go ahead to achieve at Old Trafford.

Scholes outlined that for Rashford to surpass Rooney, he must work to sharpen his finishing and clinical nature in front of goal.

He pointed out a flaw in Rashford’s game – the forward’s preference to smash the ball as opposed to looking to place it in the corners.

Beyond Rashford’s goals, Scholes added that the academy graduate will also muster numerous appearances for the Red Devils.

Hopefully, Rashford can live up to the billing and achieve the greatness he has been tipped for in a United badge.

