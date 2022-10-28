Michael Carrick ready to use Sir Alex Ferguson hairdryer treatment at Middlesborough

Michael Carrick and Sir Alex Ferguson are day and night when it comes to temperament. However, Carrick vows not to shy away from dishing out the hairdryer treatment as Middlesbrough’s boss.

The ex-Manchester United man is ready to deliver a Fergie-esque verbal tirade if needed (via The Sun).

He recently sought advice from Sir Alex Ferguson to prepare for his first managerial post in the top-flight.

The birth of confidence

Unbeaten in three games as caretaker of the Red Devils, Carrick showed promise. He admits that the experience gives him confidence that he can improve Boro’s fortunes in the Championship.

The 41-year-old Carrick is known for his calm demeanor.

When asked if he could emulate his former boss’ legendary dressing down of players, Carrick responded with “If need be, yes.”

He then went on to elaborate on his views about the hairdryer treatment, saying:

“I had to do it at certain times as a player, and that’s how it is as a coach.

“It’s not about being a nice guy with a happy face all the time.”

Despite acknowledging the value of the occasional firm stance, Carrick dismissed the idea of reinventing himself as Fergie. Poking a bit of fun at United’s most successful manager, Carrick said: “Do I look like an angry Scotsman? You’ve got to be your own person.”

The unassuming Geordie may not be an angry Scot, but he will share the same insatiable appetite for winning.

As a player, he lifted the Champions League trophy once and the Premier League cup five times. Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he took up the baton for managing the Red Devils. His stint lasted three games but consisted of two wins and a draw. He defeated Villareal and Arsenal but drew against Chelsea.

Carrick will man the dugout for Boro for the first time against Preston on Saturday, 29 November.

