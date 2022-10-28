Real Madrid show interest in Manchester United target Endrick Felipe



Real Madrid have now entered the race for Manchester United target Endrick Felipe with Paris Saint-Germain also lurking.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that the club are currently showing huge interest in the Brazilian wonderkid.

The 16-year-old has broken into the Palmeiras first-team this season, appearing in four games and scoring two goals in the league.

He is the competition’s youngest goal-scorer and has been grabbing eyeballs of all major European clubs.

The striker has been rather impressive despite his young age and will no doubt be on the move very soon.

Jonas Adnan Giæver, a Norwegian journalist, posted a tweet stating that Real Madrid are the latest club to show interest in the youngster.

Tomorrow's Marca: "ORDER FROM MADRID: SIGN ENDRICK" Real Madrid have decided that they're gonna go for Palmerias wonderboy Endrick (16 years old), want to beat PSG for his signature. Would not arrive until the 24/25-season. Vinícius Júnior … Rodrygo …Reinier … Endrick? pic.twitter.com/LqF6ksgrp9 — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 27, 2022

The tweet says: “Tomorrow’s Marca:”

“ORDER FROM MADRID: SIGN ENDRICK”

“Real Madrid have decided that they’re gonna go for Palmerias wonderboy Endrick (16 years old), want to beat PSG for his signature. Would not arrive until the 24/25-season.”

“Vinícius Júnior … Rodrygo …Reinier … Endrick?”

A Brazilian setup has already been introduced at Real Madrid which could influence the young striker’s decision.

With Paris Saint Germain also showing interest in Endrick, the Red Devils will surely have to qualify for the Champions League to convince the 16-year-old to join them instead of the other heavyweights.

Erik ten Hag’s focus for now will be on the games before the World Cup before he switches focus to transfer-related decisions.

It is expected that the January market will be flooded with potential deals as the manager looks to improve the attack especially considering the form of his forward players.

