Antony: Neymar defends Manchester United winger after criticism for ‘showboating’

Manchester United winger Antony has received plenty of criticism for skill versus Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

The 22 year old did his famous ball roll before passing it out for a goal kick.

United legend Paul Scholes blasted Antony on BT Sport: “If I was at No.6, I know what I’d be doing.”

“It’s just ridiculous; it’s showboating.”

“He’s not beating a man, he’s not entertaining anybody, but that’s just the way he is.”

“I saw him do it at Ajax as well, and it’s the way he is, but he needs that knocking out of him.”

Antony responded to the criticism by posting on Instagram.

He uploaded a story which translates to: “We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me where I am!”

📲 Antony: “We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me where I am! 💫” [via IG story] pic.twitter.com/oiXADYTmUx — centredevils. (@centredevils) October 28, 2022

His Brazilian compatriot Neymar reposted this story on his page, further adding :

“Keep it up, nothing changes! Boldness and Joy.”

🇧🇷 Neymar via IG: “Keep it up, nothing changes! Boldness and Joy ❤️” pic.twitter.com/3me9cjE6Pc — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) October 28, 2022

Antony is a special player who is still raw and developing.

Erik ten Hag will know very well how to mould him into the player we all know he can become.

While some might criticise the needless skill, others might find it entertaining and part of why they love football.



