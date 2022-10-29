Donny van de Beek: Manchester United midfielder linked with move to Valencia CF

Manchester United Donny van de Beek is reportedly on Valencia’s radar.

According to todofichajes, the La Liga club are eyeing a January move for the 25 year old.

A loan deal is likely, with the only stumbling block being his £100,000 weekly wages.

Valencia want United to cover the majority of the amount.

Other clubs like AC Milan, Leicester City and Ajax are also said to be interested.

United will need to make a decision regarding a loan deal or a sale.

Van de Beek has struggled for minutes this season.

Being sidelined through muscle injury, he has missed most of the games.

United fans were pleased to see him back in action against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Dutchman looked calm and composed on the ball and occupied some dangerous positions.

In a few minutes, he showed his technical quality and what he could bring to this United team.

In his press conference, Ten Hag spoke about how he is confident that the Dutchman will get a chance to impress.

“Yeah, he was long out, so I was happy to give him some minutes because you need to get in the right form. But he’ll have to work himself back.”

“When you analyse the season so far, then if he was available, then he should get his chance. Because we need goals, and I know Donny is really good in the position to score goals.”



