Manchester United have a ‘reserve’ on FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Manchester United are eyeing the signature of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

As reported in Sport Witness, United have a ‘reserve’ on Costa and are ready to pounce for the keeper at the end of the season.

The Portuguese stopper has a €60 million release clause, and it is believed Porto will not entertain anything less.

Costa’s agent is Jorge Mendes, with whom United have built a decent relationship over the years. United have asked Mendes to let them know if any offers from other clubs arrive.

Costa’s performances this season have elevated him to one of the most sought-after keepers in Europe.

His impressive displays in the Champions League and domestic level showcased his ability and temperament for the big stage.

Old Trafford certainly is that big stage, and the number one spot at United has always been one of the most scrutinised positions in world football.

United have been blessed over the last decade with David de Gea safely holding the fort between the sticks, proving himself as one of the best ‘keepers the club has ever had.

However, with a new brand of keeping required at the top level, question marks have arisen over the Spaniard’s ability to adapt to the modern ball-playing style of goalkeeping.

This, coupled with De Gea’s contract expiring at the end of the current season, makes it seems the natural time to call time what has been a hugely successful relationship between club and player.

De Gea has taken home the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times during his time at United, including three consecutively between 2014 and 2016, when he was widely regarded as the world’s best.

Costa certainly has the potential to fill the huge gloves he will walk into should he move to Manchester but will have to adapt quickly to the spotlight that comes with wearing United’s no.1 shirt.



