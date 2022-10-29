Player ratings: Tottenham Hotspur u21s 1-1 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s saw last minute heroics once again with a last second goal to salvage a point in a hard fought physical 1-1 draw away to Tottehnam Hotspur. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 7.5 – Made some big saves in particular a couple of 1v1 chances and was good at coming out and sweeping up balls over the top.

Marc Jurado – 7.5 – Scored the late equaliser with a fantastic curled finish into the top corner. Could have also had a couple of assists with his cut backs from the byline. Defensively he was a mixed bag, making some strong tackles but also being beaten too easily at times.

Teden Mengi – 7.5 – The calmest on the ball of the backline, he was in charge getting the ball into the midfield and was very strong defensively using his strength and pace to thwart a number of counter attacks despite being outnumbered. Spurs tried to rattle him with some dirty challenges but he was calm and in control throughout.

Rhys Bennett – 6 – Was cut past too easily and struggled with the pace of Spurs attack running at him. But he did well with the physical battles that Spurs’ attackers were dirtily engaging in, which could have seen him sent off as he struck William Lankshear in the neck after having his shirt almost ripped off of him.

Björn Hardley – 5.5 – Got forward and put some dangerous crosses in but couldn’t find a teammate. Looked confused positionally with the 5 at the back which allowed a lot of space for Spurs to run in behind.

Charlie Savage – 6.5 – Was solid in the midfield and did well to get the ball into the attacking third with a number of crossfield passes.

Toby Collyer – 5.5 – Unusually sloppy in possession at times and got dragged around midfield in the disjointed set up.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – Won the penalty in the opening stages with some great control and strength in the box. Was having a strong game popping up in dangerous areas with tight footwork and even put in some good strong tackles as he cut a central figure to early proceedings. But his performance was cut short for an unknown reason in the first half despite his protestations at coming off as he was clearly enjoying himself.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6 – Was tidy on the ball and displayed some good hold up play but he looked out of place spending the majority of the match interchanging as a number nine and didn’t know how to effectively time his runs off the defenders.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – Unlucky to hit the post on what would have been a fantastic goal. Was the bright spark of United’s attack, particularly in the first half, but missed having a focal point to feed and was incapable of doing it himself.

Noam Emeran – 5 – A rather poor day for the winger, starting with the early penalty miss and then another big miss from 10 yards out. Found himself in lots of space at times but couldn’t create anything with it and eventually went up top.

Substitutes

Omari Forson – 6 – Had some nice touches to open space but often wanted to hold onto the ball too long

Tom Huddlestone – 6 – Kept it simple in the midfield and spread the ball around.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the West Ham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!