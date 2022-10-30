Academy Match report: Newcastle United u18s 2-2 Manchester United u18s



In action at the same time as the u21s on Saturday morning, Manchester United’s u18s were away to Newcastle United in the league, a repeat of their last fixture where they were defeated 1-4 in the Premier League Cup.

This time out Manchester United would take the lead in the 20th minute through Ethan Williams.

The winger’s first attempt at a cross was blocked back out to him and on the second go the keeper could only push the fired effort into his own goal.

The lead didn’t last long though as Newcastle would pull it back just five minutes later. Newcastle’s pacey forward ran down the left wing and faked a cross causing James Nolan to dive in for a block, opening the space for the cut back to Anthony Munda to curl perfectly into the top corner from 14 yards out.

United looked to respond with a flurry of chances but were unable to keep composure as Williams, Sam Murray, Adam Berry, and Ethan Wheatley saw their efforts fly wide of the target.

The best effort in the rest of the first half came from the boot of Sonny Aljofree who volleyed off the corner delivery into the keeper’s arms.

Deadlocked at the half 1-1, United would have been disappointed not to be in the lead.

A strong performance from Maxi Oyedele saw United control the midfield but the second half continued in the same vein as the first with United unable to finish their chances.

It wasn’t until the 83rd minute that a fantastic long range strike from Adam Berry soared into the left corner to restore United’s lead.

Adam Berry restores United's lead 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GCuIo4HLRb — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) October 29, 2022

Once again though, the lead would be short lived as Newcastle’s Ciaran Thompson scored late on finishing from the low cross delivered into the box.

The final score of 2-2 gave United their first draw of the season and leaves them in 8th place with some games in hand.

United: Wooster, Nolan, Jackson, Aljofree, Murray, Fitzgerald, Oyedele (Baumann 75), Williams (Lacey 75), Berry, Norkett, Wheatley (Musa 67)

Unused subs: Myles, Bailey







