Confirmed Man United XI: Antony is missing, Anthony Elanga replaces him



Antony is missing from the Manchester United lineup to face West Ham this afternoon.

Reports claim that the Brazilian picked up a knock in training.

Antony has not been dropped. Little knock in training i’m told therefore doesn’t start. — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) October 30, 2022

Harry Maguire has also been recalled to the starting line up, with Victor Lindelof also absent.

Lindelof’s absence even from the bench suggests he also is injured or unwell.

Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot keep their places, while Luke Shaw comes back in to replace Tyrell Malacia.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen retail their places.

There is still no place in the side for Jadon Sancho, with Marcus Rashford and Elanga occupying the wing positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his place up front and Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position.

Once again, Erik ten Hag has named two goalkeepers on the bench in Tom Heaton and Martin Dubravka.

They are joined by Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Sancho.

United will go into the top four for the first time in Erik ten hag’s reign if they beat the Hammers today.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4.15pm.







