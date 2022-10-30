David Moyes lauds David de Gea’s phenomenal performance at Old Trafford

David Moyes praised David de Gea‘s performance as his West Ham side suffered a narrow defeat at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was on fire, especially in the second half, making some incredible saves.

West Ham had United under the pump for the final ten minutes, using their physicality to play in a direct manner.

De Gea was tested quite a few times and came out with flying colours.

After the match, a frustrated Moyes said:

“David de Gea was fantastic. We know how good a goalkeeper he is. The two he saved have been worldies.

“I am pleased for him; he is a great guy.”

Ten Hag will be pleased to see De Gea adapting to his system.

The Spaniard seems comfortable on the ball, playing out from the back.

His distribution has improved drastically, and he is also seen coming off his line more often.

It is to be seen whether De Gea can prolong these performances for the entirety of the season.

Ten Hag could be eyeing a long-term replacement, but if the Spaniard continues to perform, the United boss will have a tough decision to make.

The 30 year old has been one of United’s standout players this season.