Diogo Dalot puts in monster performance against West Ham – the stats



Manchester United jumped to fifth in the Premier League standings after a hard-fought 1-0 against West Ham at Old Trafford.

United’s solitary goal came courtesy of Marcus Rashford, who powerfully headed the ball into the back of the net beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

However, while Rashford will get his plaudits and rightly so, it was United’s defensive resilience in the second half that ensured all three points were secured.

Central to this master stroke at the back was Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese has quickly cemented his place in the team and is currently the only outfield player to start every game since Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford. ‘

The defender again showed his class and why he is an undroppable player.

Dalot made an astonishing five ball recoveries and a similar number of clearances.

The 23-year-old won four ground duels against West Ham’s physical and aggressive attackers to ensure none of them breached David de Gea‘s goal.

He completed 100% of his long balls – 4/4, in a show of his technical improvement on the ball under Ten Hag.

Dalot also made four key passes and won many tackles from his defensive right-flank position.

The full-back made three crucial interceptions.

Dalot was not completely limited to his half, as it may have seemed during the game. He completed two crosses, now of which should have been an assist, but Rashford could not connect with the sublimely-delivered ball.

The player also completed 100% of his dribbles and won 100% of his dribbles.

Hopefully, the club will sort out his contract issue and tie the Portugal international to a more extended stay at the Theatre of Dreams. His remarkable improvement certainly warrants it; at this rate, the sky is the limit for Dalot.

