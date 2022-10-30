Erik ten Hag hints at future transfer plans in post match interview v West Ham United

Erik ten Hag expressed the need for squad depth in his post-match interview v West Ham United.

Manchester United came away 1-0 winners in a tense match at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford‘s towering header was enough to hand the hosts all three points.

West Ham grew into the game and gave United some problems in the final fifteen minutes.

David de Gea‘s brilliant saves kept the Hammers at bay, much to the delight of Ten Hag.

In his post-match interview, he said:

“I think we have to manage the game better. It’s clear.”

“Our philosophy is we defend with al eleven.”

The United boss was asked about the performance of Diogo Dalot, to which he replied:

“I’m really happy with the development of Diogo [Dalot]. I think his defensive positions are growing from game to game.”

“Man United need two good full-backs [on the left and right], because we have a lot of games to come.”

He also responded to Pep Guardiola’s comments stating how United were on the way back.

“I think it’s a little bit too quick, you see, the second half!”

“But, the spirit we have is fabulous, and we have the quality to score goals. If we keep going, we’ll be in the right direction.”

🗣️ “We could have done better.” Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on his sides 1-0 win over West Ham. 💪 pic.twitter.com/OBJj3BJQWg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 30, 2022