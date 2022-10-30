Fred hits back at Robbie Savage and Paul Scholes over Antony criticism



As Manchester United prepare to face West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon, the battle rages on over a 720 degree turn with the ball performed by Antony against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The trick, which was followed by a poor pass that went out into touch, was greeted with huge criticism in the BT Sport studio at half time by pundits and former United players Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage.

Antony did this spin in 37th minute, Erik ten Haag substituted him at HT. No nonsense manager 😂 pic.twitter.com/rCa9afNiys — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 27, 2022

Scholes labelled Antony a “clown” while Savage said it was “embarrassing”.

The former Leicester man has continued his criticism in The Mirror, saying “I do wonder if Antony would have attempted his party trick if he had been answerable to the likes of Roy Keane or Gary Neville, let alone Sir Alex Ferguson, in the Old Trafford dressing room.

“When have you ever seen Cristiano Ronaldo … do that at 0-0 in a must-win game?

“When have you ever seen Lionel Messi do what Antony did? Show me the evidence, and if I’m wrong I’ll hold my hand up.”

United boss Erik ten Hag and Brazil teammate Neymar have both defended Antony, with the manager saying the trick drew defenders to Antony, so the move was “functional”.

Antony himself said “We [Brazilians] are known for our art and I will not stop doing what has brought me to where I am.”

Teammate for club and country, Fred, also found himself being quizzed about it and was also quick to defend the winger.

“Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been that way since Pelé, to have quality, to dribble, to score, to dance, to smile, “ he told ESPN Brasil via Sport Witness.

“So I think people have to understand this aspect that we have. So it wasn’t offensive to anyone what he did.

“It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.

“You want to do a spin that he likes to do, you have to do it. Dance, you can dance.

“And I think people have to stop talking on television there, wanting to pull up a subject.”

“In their countries they don’t have players of the same quality who do that.

“I think it’s very annoying that they want to say that. Them wanting to gloat over Brazil’s players.”







