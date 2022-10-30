Ian Wright couldn’t be more impressed with Lisandro Martinez



This evening saw the successful continuation of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United. The Red Devils clung to a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, narrowly escaping a draw thanks to the heroics of David de Gea and a sturdy defence.

United’s only goal came from academy-player-turned-first-team-star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford met a delightful Christian Eriksen cross to thunder home a header at the end of the first half. The goal marked a remarkable milestone in Rashford’s career at United.

Rashford is now back to his best and part of the 100-club at Manchester United.

The young centurion achieved the feat in 318 games as a fellow centurion and Manchester United legend Denis Law watched.

United ground out another win with arguably a less-than-clinical performance up front. Keeping a clean sheet for the 5th time this season despite sustained pressure from the Hammers is a promising sign.

Ian Wright, in his PL Productions/Sky post-match analysis, sang Lisandro Martinez’s praises. Wright commented on the Argentine’s impact at United, saying:

“Martinez has brought back a defensive quality to Manchester United that I haven’t seen in a while.”

“He’s exactly what they need, no messing around, no frills.”

Wright also admitted to Martinez exceeding his expectations, confessing, “I didn’t think he was going to be as good as he’s been.”

Closing out the Hammers and holding onto their lead places the Red Devils within a point of the top four and a Champions League spot. They also have a game in hand against Spurs and Newcastle above them.

It may not have been a commanding performance, but United has a togetherness.

The renewed passion and determination to win games that they might have lost last season will be something all United supporters will appreciate.

