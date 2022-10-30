Lisandro Martinez posts amazing stats in defensive masterclass against West Ham



Manchester United laboured but eventually clinched all three points in a 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford.

United won the game courtesy of a brilliantly headed goal from Marcus Rashford in the 38th minute when the striker converted a fabulous cross from Christian Eriksen.

United achieved slightly more possession than West Ham. United finished the game with 53% to West Ham’s 47%, most of which came in the second half.

The Red Devils had 482 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%.

On the other hand, the Hammers registered 408 passes with a success rate of 83%.

The team’s best player in the defensive masterclass was Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine, since coming to Old Trafford has been an immense addition and showed his class against West Ham tonight.

The defender had a pass accuracy of 92%.

Martinez had 79 touches of the ball and made 58 passes, in the heart of United’s defence where he partnered Harry Maguire in the absence of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

The 24-year-old won a huge 100% of his dribbles and made four crucial blocks.

Martinez made three brilliant ball recoveries and in a supreme show of his aerial ability, won 3/4 aerial duels against West Ham’s physical strikers.

The defender made three clearances, to help United on their way to all three points, a result that has now propelled the club to fifth position, two points above Chelsea.

Finally, Martinez made two tackles in the hard-fought win.

Martinez has positioned himself as one of United’s most important players and match by match appears to bbe one of the club’s most shrewd acquisitions.

