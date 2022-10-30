Manchester United predicted to miss out on the top four this season

Manchester United will finish outside the top four this season, according to the ultimate football predictor machine.

As reported in The Daily Star, FiveThirtyEight are the brains behind the supercomputer, which has predicted where every club will finish this season.

United are predicted to miss out on Champions League football, finishing the season in fifth position.

Current league leaders, Arsenal, are given just a 14% chance of hanging on to top spot, with champions Manchester City expected to retain their crown.

Arsenal are expected to finish runners-up, with Liverpool and Chelsea making up the top four, respectively.

Tottenham are predicted to complete the top six, with Newcastle, who have started the season well, in seventh. Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves are expected to go down.

United have been handed a 3% chance of overhauling Arsenal and City to win the league in Ten Hag’s first season.

Despite being placed in fifth, United have been given a 45% chance of sneaking a top four place, with Chelsea just above them thanks to a predicted 47% shot at securing a Champions League place.

The 2% difference shows just how tight the fight for the top four places will be, with the top seven sides vying to finish the season in the coveted first four positions.

Erik Ten Hag will take solace from bouncing back from the disastrous start to the season, securing wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, with a creditable point at Stamford Bridge earned last time out.

Additionally, United have played the majority of their opening 12 games against teams in the top half of the table and will be expecting to gather more points against the lower ranked teams.

Ten Hag will be targeting maximum points in United’s remaining three Premier League fixtures before the World Cup break, starting today at home to West Ham. Aston Villa at home and a trip to Fulham make up the final games in the pre-tournament schedule.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the West Ham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!