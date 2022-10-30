Match report: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham



Manchester United have narrowly beaten West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League.

The first chance came for United and though the delivery into the box was a good one, Rashford and Ronaldo got in each other’s way.

Ronaldo had a shot early on too but it was straight at the keeper.

Rashford’s strike was deflected over the bar and his header moments later was well saved by the keeper.

West Ham were looking dangerous on the counter and Rice would have been away but the linesman said the ball had gone out of play, much to the dismay of the away side.

The Hammers had the best chance of the first half but De Gea saved a close range shot to keep the scores level half an hour in.

Around ten minutes before half-time United made the breakthrough. It was Eriksen with a wonderful delivery into the box, and Rashford, arriving at the back post, leapt and found the goal with a powerful header.

West Ham subbed their keeper at half time but came out fighting at the other end. Scamacca got into a great position but Martinez blocked well.

Benrahma was having a good game for the visitors getting into space but he couldn’t make the most of it.

Ronaldo had a couple of good chances, a header that went over the bar and a shot from the corner of the box that also was a little too high.

Just under half an hour to go and West Ham had a chance to counter. Rice nutmegged Rashford and made a good run, the cross met the head of a United player and went out for a corner.

Antonio came on and made a difference for the Hammers but Martinez was putting in a shift at the back and was defending solidly.

It was West Ham who were dominating the last fifteen minutes and De Gea was forced into a good save as he tipped a powerful shot over the bar which resulted in United defending several West Ham corners.

It was relentless from the Hammers. Zouma’s header forced a diving save from De Gea and Cresswell delivered a great ball in which required the Spanish keeper’s attention too.

Against the run of play Fred had a chance for the Reds which hit the post.

Deep into injury time West Ham almost equalised when Rice fired in a rocket of a shot that was on target, but de Gea pulled off the save of his life to secure United all three points.



Team: de Gea, Shaw, Martinez, Dalot, Maguire, Eriksen, Casemiro, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

