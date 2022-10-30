Match report: Everton women 0-3 Manchester United women



Manchester United have beaten Everton away to go back top of the WSL.

The first half began and United were all over Everton. The first chance came within the opening five minutes but Parris was caught offside.

Toone had the first real chance but it was just over the bar.

The breakthrough came after just 13 minutes. Galton headed the ball to Parris who slotted it into the bottom left corner.

Everton had the odd attacking charge and George’s shot from a tight angle was well saved by Earps.

Galton was knocking on the door and forced a save from the Everton keeper.

After half an hour Everton launched an attack again and it was Earps to United’s rescue as she saved it from sneaking into the bottom corner.

The Reds were hoping to put some distance in between themselves and the toffees before half time but as Toone played a through ball to Parris, the flag went up for offside.

The second half kicked off and Galton knocked on the door once again with a powerful shot from just outside the box that was slightly off target.

But moments later Galton found the bottom corner with a strike from inside the box. Hayley Ladd claimed the assist.

Parris could have added to United’s tally but she was caught offside again.

However, Hayley Ladd who was having a great game did add to the score line as Garcia played the ball to her and she smashed it into the top left corner.

Russo, returning from injury, came on as a sub and had a chance almost from her first kick but it was high and wide.

Everton weren’t without their chances in the second half but Earps showed why she’s England’s number one.

It was a convincing victory for the Reds who went back top of the league following the final whistle.



Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, Ladd, Galton, Zelem, Toone, Parris, Garcia

