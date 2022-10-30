Player ratings: Man United 1-0 West Ham United



Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 this afternoon at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Great save early on that could have turned the game when West Ham were on top. Also, was that a bit of sweeper-keepering we saw there? Another good save from Antonio followed by another even better one from Zouma on 82 minutes and even better than that at the death.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – Another excellent performance from Dalot. Backheels to boot. Top form, top full back.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Hasn’t learned from his mistakes of the past. Exposed the defence time and again by stepping up, leaving a gap for the easy ball over the top. Wasn’t as bad in second half.

Lisandro Martinez 9 – Unbelievable player. As good as Vidic in his prime. Covered brilliantly for Maguire’s failings.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Played well, lots of positive forward runs.

Casemiro 7 – Quietly efficient. Some lovely crisp passing. A couple of errors and unnecessary free kicks conceded.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Excellent performance. Some superb passing and what a cross for Rashford’s headed goal.

Anthony Elanga 3.5 – Not effective at all.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Not his best game, but played some good passes and was everywhere.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Excellent headed goal .. again! Poor in second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – Greedy at times, but worked hard and played some excellent passes. Best of the season from him.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 5 – Added little and was wasteful in possession.

Fred 6.5 – Unlucky with the header.