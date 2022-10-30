Home » Xavi Simons: PSV Eindhoven midfielder should be on Manchester United’s radar

Xavi Simons: PSV Eindhoven midfielder should be on Manchester United's radar

by Raj Dholakia
PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons is gradually making a mark in the Eredivisie.

The 19 year old midfielder is one of the most promising Dutch talents out there.

So far this season, Simons has scored 10 goals in 19 games for PSV from midfield.

A product of FC Barcelona’s academy, Simons was always considered an exceptional talent.

Many admired his raw technical ability and maturity at a young age.

He started playing as a deep-lying midfielder and slowly pushed further up the field.

For PSV, he plays as a roaming playmaker or a number 10.

The 19 year old uses his vision and intelligence to create goalscoring chances while also maximising ball retention.

He is finally realising his true potential and delivering consistent performances in the Dutch league.

Simons should be an option United consider for the future.

Erik ten Hag is a coach that loves having technical players in the team, and he will surely be keeping tabs on Simons.

Simons could be one that he develops into a future United playmaker.

He has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

United must consider the PSV midfielder as a left-field option in the attack.

 

