Casemiro displaces Cristiano Ronaldo as gym king at Manchester United



Casemiro has been impressing in the Manchester United gym since his arrival, proving himself to be the strongest player in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo previously hold the record for being the ‘King of the Gym’ but has now been displaced with the new arrival becoming the most robust.

The legendary striker is known for his physique and incredible footballing skills.

In recent seasons, Man United have been criticised for not being strong enough on the pitch, particularly in defence.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, it feels like there has been a huge change in mentality with the squad now going eight games unbeaten.

According to The Daily Star, Ronaldo has lost the King of the Gym title to the ‘incredibly strong’ Casemiro.

He has been forced to ‘leg it’ after being displaced of the proud title at United.

The outlet states that he was seen as the strongest man by his teammates at Old Trafford and one of the healthiest footballers at the club.

He has now received some competition in Casemiro following his summer arrival from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder can squat and press closer to 300kg compared to Ronaldo’s 250kg.

The outlet concludes with a statement from a United source explaining the latest gym activities, in depth.

Ronny takes a lot of pride in his fitness and how muscular his legs are – few get consistently near the amount and weight he can load up.

“He’s not one for bench pressing, Ronny is a legs man, but it seems he may have met his match with Casemiro – he’s not the biggest guy in the world but he’s as strong as an ox and can push 300kg with his eyes shut.”

The 30-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season.

He has contributed to a goal and assist and has been superb in the defensive midfielder role, having replaced the departed Nemanja Matic.

