Cristiano Ronaldo purchases luxury mansion worth €20 million



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made a mega purchase of a new mansion.

Ronaldo, according to Sport, has acquired a luxury mansion in Portugal for an enormous fee of ten million euros.

Taking into account approximated refurbishment costs to modify the luxury pad to suit Ronaldo and his family’s taste, the total cost is estimated to reach around 20 million euros.

As per Sport, the 2,729-square-meter mansion has three floors, gardens, a heated pool, a gym and space for more than 20 cars.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has bought the most expensive villa in Portugal, estimated at €21M! 💰 (Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/AuraxqgyLu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 31, 2022

However, what stands out in Sport’s report is the location of the property.

Ronaldo’s new house is located just 40 minutes away from Lisbon.

This has led to many speculating that the 37-year-old could prepare for a move back to Sporting Lisbon, where he started his professional career before joining United for the first time.

While this is largely speculation, Ronaldo has in the past been linked with a switch to Portugal with Rueben Amorim’s side to see out his illustrious career.

A few days ago, Amorim indicated it would be a dream to have the five-time Ballon D’or winner back with the club.

He, however, conceded that a transfer is hindered by the massive wages Ronaldo would command. He is currently on around £500,000 a week at Old Trafford.

This is a figure beyond Sporting’s reach.

The other club mentioned as a likely escape for Ronaldo is Napoli, but the club director poured cold water on any pursuit of the striker.

It will be interesting to see which path the player takes when his time at United ends.

