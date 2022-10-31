Declan Rice professes his love for Old Trafford in Manchester United transfer hint



The entire Manchester United team stood strong as they navigated a barrage of late West Ham United pressure to ultimately end up winning the contest 1-0.

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th for the club and silenced his critics who have been recently pointing out his inability to finish off easy chances when clean through on goal.

The England international was not the only player to be under pressure in recent weeks as David de Gea‘s future has also been under the scanner with the club reportedly dithering over initiating the one-year extension in his contract.

Rice thwarted by DDG

The Spaniard pulled off a few terrific saves with the last one being the pick of the lot. United target Declan Rice curled one with ferociousness but the United No 1 proved up to the task.

Rice will be disappointed not to rescue a point for his side but should be pleased with the performance he put in against Ten Hag’s side.

The England international’s able marshalling of the defence and his passing quality have meant United have looked at him quite often in recent years with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer close to acquiring his services.

Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Manchester United: 88% pass accuracy

83 touches

16 final third passes attempted

11 final third passes completed

5 ball recoveries

4/6 long balls completed

2/2 aerial duels won

2/2 aerial duels won

2 interceptions

The 23-year-old is reaching the peak of his powers and admitted his love for playing at Old Trafford considering the reputation the place has and the players who have graced the pitch over the years.

“It’s inspiring for sure – it’s Old Trafford,” Rice told Sky Sports, as he took a look around the famous ground.

“You think of the heritage, the big games that have been here, the top players that’ve played here. You want to come here as a player and stamp your mark and stamp your authority – one to get a win, and two to play well yourself.”

Rice drops transfer hint?

The midfielder’s comments are sure to rustle up a few feathers and speculation will once again begin mounting in anticipation of a summer 2023 move.

United are definitely on the look out for a midfielder with both new recruits Casemiro and Christian Eriksen currently 30. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham have been linked with a move as well.

Whether Ten Hag will revisit the interest in Rice remains to be seen but the former Chelsea academy star has certainly garnered attention from across the league with manager David Moyes announcing that West Ham will ask for more than £100million for their star asset.

Rice currently has two years left in his contract and fans will no doubt be pleased with his revelation. Now it remains to be seen what plans United have up their sleeves.

