Diogo Dalot interview: Manchester United right back opens up about his development years

Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot opened up about his footballing journey.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 23 year old spoke about his development at United over the past few years.

The Portuguese was not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice right back and often found himself playing second-fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United decided to loan him out to AC Milan during the 2020/21 season.

Dalot stated how the loan move transformed his footballing career.

“Looking back, I started well when Mourinho was here, then we had a change of manager, and things changed for me.”

“It was quite a few funny years, but the loan was a turning point for me in terms of being fit again and being able to play a lot of games in a row and being able to enjoy my game again — which I [had] lost when I was here.”

“Most of all, it let [me] prove I am a good player.”

“I wanted to show I can play at this level. For me, that is not established yet — I still have a lot to improve — but I think I’ve shown people I have the potential.”

Dalot has been one of United’s most improved players this season.

His defensive positioning and passing have gone up another level.

He spoke about how Ten Hag challenges him to try different tactical roles.

“I really like this manager. He asks me to do different things, different types of roles in different games, and I just try to adapt as much as I can.”

The 23 year old is determined to win silverware this season with United.

“Right now, my ambitions are to be at the World Cup to help my national team and, in the end of the season, be fighting for trophies here. To give trophies to these fans because they deserve it.”