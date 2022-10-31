Disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo brands Manchester United return a ‘Disaster’ after witnessing the standard of facilities and fitness of teammates

A soon-to-be-published book makes an astonishing Cristiano Ronaldo claim. Allegedly, Manchester United’s favourite son, CR7, labels his return to Old Trafford a ‘disaster.’

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has endured a nightmare return to the Theatre of Dreams.

From one controversy to the next, the Portuguese attacker’s homecoming has been a far cry from the fairy tale that both he and the United faithful would have expected.

When Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils in August 2021, the excitement was palpable. He impressed, getting amongst the goals – even scoring a brace in his first game back. Many attribute United’s qualification for Europa to Ronaldo despite the team having a dismal season by Manchester’s lofty standards.

The book “Messi vs Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade the World’s Game,” claims that CR7 was grossly disappointed with Manchester United on numerous fronts (via The Sun).

Sources claim that Ronaldo was despondent over the state of Carrington’s dated training ground.

He was equally appalled by United’s fall from grace outside the field of play. Ronaldo is said to have seen a lack of any visible progress since his departure from Manchester United in 2009.

Another gripe the Portuguese phenomenon allegedly shared in the book revolved around fitness. While Ronaldo maintained a strict fitness regime, he did not feel that his teammates held the same level of commitment.

The book gives a detailed account of football’s greatest rivals and players.

Published by Mariner Books, it will be available from November 10, 2022, onwards.

Ronaldo has just regained his place in the first-team squad. Uncertainty about his future at United is still rife.

The sensational claims made in this book are likely to ruffle some feathers in a United team that has just begun to gel and deliver on its potential.