Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United had a serious chance of landing Julian Alvarez

Manchester United reportedly had a serious chance of landing Julian Alvarez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former United interim Ralf Rangnick was very keen on getting the 22 year old.

He stated: “The only player who Ralf Rangnick recommended that Man United had a serious chance of getting was Julian Alvarez.”

“Rangnick really wanted him, but United decided against the move.”

Alvarez eventually ended up at Manchester City, much to the disappointment of United fans.

Despite not starting most of the games, he has shown his quality when on the pitch.

The Argentine striker has all the attributes to become a future superstar.

Under Pep Guardiola, Alvarez will likely blossom into a deadly Premier League centre forward.

United are currently struggling to score goals.

Anthony Martial‘s absence through injury and Cristiano Ronaldo’s poor form have tormented the Red Devils in a crucial period of the season.

The United boss would have loved to have another option like Alvarez in the squad.

The 22 year old is quick and highly technical, fitting into the mould of an Erik ten Hag striker.

His low centre of gravity enables him to be strong with the ball, using his explosive dribbling to bamboozle defenders.

It is to be seen whether the club decide to dab their toes in the upcoming winter market for a striker.