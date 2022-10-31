Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffers fresh injury setback



Paul Pogba has suffered a fresh blow to his World Cup chances.

The former Manchester United midfielder is yet to feature for Juventus since his return to Turin in the summer.

Pogba suffered a knee injury in July and that has turned out to be more serious than expected. The Frenchman had to cut short his second training session with Juve and consequently underwent surgery.

Massimiliano Allegri said in early September, “This morning Pogba trained for the second time but then stopped, and it was decided then that he [would] undergo surgery.

“We will realistically get him back in January [after the World Cup].”

The period on the sidelines was expected to be 40-60 days. That prediction turned out be accurate as Pogba returned to undergo light training last week.

The latest reports from Italy however suggest that Pogba has experienced another injury problem.

Fabiana della Valle of La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Pogba has now been diagnosed with a muscular thigh injury.

This has been caused by his extended stint on the sidelines without his consistent athletic schedule. He is expected to be unable to train for at least ten days.

Chances before this update were slim for Pogba to be involved in France’s attempts to retain the World Cup title, but with this further hindrance, any significant role can be ruled out.

Juventus have four fixtures remaining before the World Cup break, with their last match taking place on the 13th November against Lazio.

Without the talismanic Pogba and N’Golo Kanté’s struggles this season, Didier Deschamps will have to rely on Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga to carry his midfield.

Although the Real Madrid duo are incredibly talented with world-class potential, their inexperience at such an intense international stage may prove to be telling.

Furthermore, United defender Raphaël Varane is also a doubt for the World Cup after suffering an injury against Chelsea.

The experienced centre-half posted an update about his rehabilitation, posting a photo of himself training in a gym.

Anthony Martial has also endured an injury-riddled campaign. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag is hopeful the 26-year-old Frenchman will return to first team action before the World Cup break.

